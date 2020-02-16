Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Editorial: 16th. February 2020

Editorial: 16th. February 2020
February 16
2020
Editorial: 16th. February 2020

By Wednesday afternoon, Minister John Saldivar had reportedly offered to give up his newly acquired position as Party Leader (elect) if Prime Minister Dean Barrow would refrain from firing him as Minister of Defence and National Security.

He apparently had strong support at the emergency meeting of Cabinet Ministers and party delegates who met on Wednesday morning, February 12.

Prime Minister Barrow has accepted Mr. Saldivar’s resignation as Party Leader (elect) and has refrained from outrightly firing him. Instead, on Wednesday, he placed Mr. Saldivar on an indefinite suspension from his ministerial duties.

But today, Mr. Saldivar resigned from Cabinet, stating that he will use the opportunity to clear his name. The Prime Minister, then, will seek a replacement as Minister of National Security in the very near future.

This means that Mr. Saldivar, like his friend Gaspar Vega, who was the Minister of Lands and has since been removed, will not be able to attend Cabinet meetings.

Another Minister will be assigned to take over these duties. But will Mr. Saldivar still be able to draw some or all of the salary he enjoyed as Minister of National Security?

Mr. Saldivar was riding high after his stunning convention victory last Sunday in which he defeated Deputy Party Leader Patrick Faber with 342 endorsements against the 227 which Faber received.

But devastating evidence from a court hearing more than 2,000 miles away in the State of Utah, that Saldivar had accepted large amounts of money from an American named Lev Dermen, brought him down.

Dermen is being tried in Utah for tax evasion and money laundering.

Prime Minister Barrow reasoned, on Wednesday, that the suspension would give Mr. Saldivar time to clear his name and would be politically less disruptive than a peremptory dismissal from office.

His ground for action is that Saldivar had lied to him and to Cabinet in denying that he had accepted any money in a quid pro quo arrangement.

His reasoning is disingenuous! If the offence had not been grave it could not have merited removal from Mr. Saldivar’s newly endorsed party leadership. And if it was grave enough for removal from the party leadership, it would similarly be grave enough to justify removal from ministerial office.

But these are early days in the unfolding drama. The disclosures so far are convincing, but they do not amount to proof positive. If Utah has more evidence or more disclosures, these could sink Mr. Saldivar beyond any rescue attempt.

In politics as in any profession, it is the perception of impropriety that counts.
Nothing else matters. In the court of public opinion Mr. Saldivar has already been weighed and condemned. The storm clouds surrounding him have not dissipated. If anything, they have grown stronger!

