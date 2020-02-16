Attitude Of Gratitude

By: Dr. Abigail Joseph

Culture is very important to society. Each society is made up of a variety of cultures and at times our cultures intertwine and are expressed as societal traditions. Sometimes traditions don’t exactly make sense, but we do it anyway because it has been practiced for years and well…we don’t want to be the ones to break years of tradition, do we?

As humans, we tend to celebrate EVERYTHING! At first, I thought it was an “American” thing, but nope Belizeans and the like have all adapted this gratitude concept. We are just so happy to meet up and socialize that we make events to celebrate. When I was little I think the only celebrations I can remember were: birthdays, christenings and weddings. Now we have baby showers that are as huge as weddings! Renewal of vows, ground breaking parties, repasts (I don’t remember ever having to feed people at funerals in my childhood…that’s a big thing now.) We celebrate promotions, we have house parties, pool parties, boat parties, all kind of parties! I get it, full disclosure…I love celebrating too – even my four German Shepherds have birthday parties, so hey…I totally get the need to celebrate.

We don’t really need a specific thing to celebrate. In truth, it is rather the need to come together. Celebrating, whether it is just a one on one or as an entire group, bestows a sense of belonging. This is crucial for human development and inner fulfillment. In a study published by the Harvard School of Medicine, it has been noted that having strong relationships has proven to be “healthful.” Let’s be honest. We don’t celebrate with strangers…we share our special moments with people we respect and care for. The study concluded that social connections not only bring pleasure but give us a long term effect that is similar to that of getting adequate sleep, maintaining a good diet and quitting smoking. The study showed that persons who had a social network of friends, family and community were found to be happier, healthier and lived longer. Another study examined data of over 309,000 persons and found that having a lack of social ties resulted in depression and increased mortality. The numbers showed that a lack of strong relationships increase mortality and premature death from all causes by 50%. This data is comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is evidently greater than just being obese or physically inactive.

Science has tried to make the connection between both the biological and the behavioral factors of life to explain the health benefit of connecting with others. The facts show that making a connection with people and engaging in strong friendship, relationships and family bonds influence the body greatly. For example, studies show that it reduces stress-levels (I’m not talking about problematic relationships, friendships or family feuds but rather having a legitimate connection with people where you are able to feel compatible, safe and free to express yourself). This is a very important factor as stress influences other compartments in health such as blood pressure/ coronary arteries, insulin regulations (you ever wonder why your take your medication but your blood glucose is still high, and you find yourself explaining to your doctor that you are not eating sugar and you are taking your meds but don’t know why your sugar is high? Stress). It influences your gut function and also your immune system, just to name a few areas. But it’s not just about making connections. The quality of your relationships matter and if you didn’t know, the quality type takes a toll on your health also.

One study from Harvard expressed that midlife women who were in satisfying marriages and common-law relationships proved to have lower risk of coronary disease when compared to those that were in less satisfying marriages and relationships. In like manner, other studies conducted also revealed that engaging in negative or constantly disappointing interactions with family and friends resulted in poorer health.

So, back to celebrations. We now know that as humans we crave a connection and now we know that the quality of connections are important. Times are difficult and I might even go as far as saying sometimes getting out the house to connect with people can be hard since we are busy and some might comment that it’s “dangerous” to socialize. Even if you have reduced the party life or feel you’ve outgrown it, there are ways to improve health by correcting your perspective and attitude. Dr. Robert Emmons, a Doctor in Psychology conducted a study that involved several hundreds of people. He divided them into 3 groups and gave each group a task. One group was asked to write about their day, both good and bad. One group was asked to focus only on the unpleasant and the final group was asked to write in their journal only about things they were grateful for throughout their day. The results? Daily gratitude writing resulted in higher levels of alertness, enthusiasm, determination, energy and optimism. Those of the gratitude group experienced less depression and stress. They were motivated and made more progress towards their goals. They were found to be creative, bounced back from adversities and had stronger immune systems as well as STRONGER RELATIONSHIPS. See what I did there? I gave you a tip on how to build better relationships. Now I want you to know that just because we say we are grateful does not mean that everything is great and wonderful in life. It just means that we are aware of the good we have going on in our lives and we are aware of our blessings.

Valentine’s Day is a special day. For some it is a special week. For most it is a time where we buy gifts for our spouses or partner. In the past it would be a sad time for those who were unyoked and haven’t found love yet. As the years went by, our celebrations evolved to be inclusive of friends and family. Now we celebrate love, friendship and use the tradition of exchanging flowers, chocolates and gifts as a symbol of our affection. But celebrating relationships does not have to be limited to one particular date, especially since we know that having an attitude of gratitude strengthens our health. Silent gratitude is useless. Instead, make each day a celebration of life and an opportunity to build better and stronger relationships. Your health depends on it!

