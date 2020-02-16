ACP, Miguel Segura, found Not Guilty of Manslaughter by Negligence

ON: Thursday, 13 February 2020 –

Interdicted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Miguel Segura, 53, who was charged with six different traffic offences in 2014, including Manslaughter by Negligence, Causing Death by Careless Conduct, and Driving with Alcohol Concentration Beyond the Prescribed Limit, was found not guilty of all six charges on Thursday, after the prosecution could not locate three of the key witnesses in the trial to give testimony in Court.

The prosecution had, on three separate occasion, reportedly tried to locate the witnesses in the trial to show up to Court, but could not locate any of them. That trial and the charges against Segura stemmed from a traffic accident around 5:30 on the morning of Saturday, August 16, 2014, when a government-issued Nissan Pathfinder, allegedly driven by Segura, slammed head-on into a taxi car between miles 70 and 71 on the George Price Highway, Cayo, killing its passenger, Succotz resident, Yolanda Valencia, 54, and badly injuring the taxi driver, Yanie Cus, 28. Cus was taking Valencia to the San Ignacio Town market to sell her vegetables, which was her livelihood. Segura was reportedly heading to his house in Benque when the incident occurred.

Now that the case has been concludes, a reliable source within the Police Department has indicated to the Reporter that Segura will remain on interdiction with half pay until the Security Services Commission decides whether Segura will be allowed to return to work, and what will be the status of his salary, and benefits and other entitlements prior to the accident.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This