February 16
09:19 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Since the weekend, Belizeans,\ and environmental groups have been up in arms after images and video footage showed a private million-dollar yacht anchored inside the Lighthouse Reef Atoll had caused major devastation to the reef system.

The Reporter was told that on Sunday local divers in the area took footage of the vessel identified as the Samadhi anchored inside the popular diving site known as the Aquarium. We were told that there were specific mooring points located in close proximity to where the vessel was afloat and which it could have attached itself unto, but it appears that the captain either did not know that the area was a reef system or completely disregarded that it was. Video footage of the destruction showed as a large length of chain leading from the vessel, pulled and wrapped itself around live corals, shattering them in the process.

The guides alerted several entities including the Belize Audubon Society and the Belize Coast Guard of the occurrence. Sources from the Coast Guard indicated that they received the call around 6:00 that evening and went to the location with the intent to seize the vessel and detain the captain but because the information came in late by the time they responded to the area the yacht had already departed for Honduras.

Amanda Burgos, Executive Director of the Belize Audubon Society, told the Reporter that the private vessel had entered Belize legally, and had already made clearance with the Belize Port Authority to exit the country that same Sunday morning. The vessel, according to Burgos, was on its way out to Honduras when it appears that they made one last stop before departure.

Because the vessel has a monitoring system it will tell you exactly where that vessel is right now and so we also know where that vessel was over the weekend. That information is lodged in a system so the Government through Port Authority does have a mechanism that they can use to pursue this vessel and to basically tell them exactly what they have done,” Burgos asserted.

On Tuesday, Legal Counsel for the Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Jeavon Hulse told the Reporter that a damage assessment is currently underway and whenever that is completed then it will determine the next course of action. Hulse indicated that the situation is a very complex one because the vessel and its captain have already departed the country but that the DoE will be gathering the necessary evidence and paperwork so that they can contact both the owner of the vessel as well as the captain to inform them of the offense committed, and the fines. Hulse also explained that apart from contacting the owner the DoE will also be writing to the vessel’s insurance company to apprise them of the damages that the vessel caused.

OCEANA’s Vice President Janelle Chanona expressed that the Oceana team is among many other Belizeans that are heartbroken by the video evidence that showed the damage caused to the live corals in one of the country’s most popular dive sites.

Chanona explained that this latest incident highlights the need for the Government to review existing policies, strengthen them and where necessary to create new policies in order to safeguard its marine resources. According to Chanona, tour guides from across the country are reporting that these types of incidents happen far more often than boat captains report. She says that where clear evidence exists as to the damages as well as the vessel responsible, Oceana supports all efforts to ensure that appropriate consequences are levied against those that are responsible for such destruction.

The vessel, measuring over two hundred feet long and about 35 feet in width is registered in the Cayman Islands and is said to be the property of a billionaire.

