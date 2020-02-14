Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead

Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 –

The search for Enrique Castellanos ended early this morning with the discovery of his body, which was found floating in the sea near the Placencia Hotel.

Castellanos, a fisherman from Riversdale, was last seen alive on Wednesday, February 12th as he paddled a small canoe to Pigeon Caye where he regularly stays. The elderly fisherman never showed up and on Thursday when his canoe was found floating near the beach on the peninsula south of the village his family started to suspect the worst.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This