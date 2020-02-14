Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 –

The Fisheries Department has informed fishers and the public that the lobster season will be closed on February 15th and it will remain closed until midnight of June 14th, 2020.

Anyone found in possession of lobster during the said period will be prosecuted in accordance with Section 3(1) (b) of the Fisheries Regulation, Chapter 210 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize Revised Edition 2000-2003.

The Fisheries Department also reminded fishers that lobster traps should be removed from fishing grounds during the closed fishing season.

The public is advised to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone number: 224-4552/203-2623 or by email: fisheries_department@fisheries.gov.bz.

