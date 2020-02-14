Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

All About The People

All About The People
February 14
09:31 2020
Print This Article

The Never-Ending Game
By: Neri O. Briceño

At 10:45pm on November 9th, 1989 the Berlin Wall which was the physical separation that divided East and West Germany came crumbling down. While the state of Germany has always been a nation even prior to World War I, it’s separation between the Communist East and Democratic West was physically realized during the height of the Cold War during the 1960s. The nation would remain divided for the next 43 years, based on nothing except the ideological approaches of the capitalist United States and the communist USSR.

The unification of Germany was brought about by what we now call ‘people power.’ When the massive crowds gathering on the East Germany side of the border became too overwhelming that the East German border Guards could no longer contain them, the gates at the checkpoint were simply opened and the wall was no more. Since its unification, Germany has mended its relationship with the East and has embraced all the nations of Europe. Realizing the failures of a socialist or fixed economy and the colossal environment for corruption that it created, the nation embraced capitalism and has prospered under it. Today, Germany remains a powerhouse in the international community and has one of the strongest economies in the World. However, remnants of the old power structure and the old guards of the previous East German states, who were now citizens of a new unified Germany did not give up so easily and used everything at their disposal to remain relevant, persevere their wealth and influence and to keep Germany in the past and with a socialist twist. These fights were no longer over the wall or with bullets, espionage or threats – rather they were now fought at the ballot.

Belize has been permanently divided by partisan party politics and if the developments over the past four days do not show that, then nothing else will. For the first time in its young history, the nation faced one of its biggest political crises. While this may have seemed an issue that was an internal party matter exclusively for the United Democratic Party, the ramification had the potential to affect the entire nation. I will not go over all the details that transpired since they have been in the headlines for week, but what I will say is that the lust for power in Belize knows no bounds. There appears to be nothing that is off limits to gain, maintain and sustain power. This transcends party lines and not confined solely to the UDPs.

The politicians in our nation, with the aid, help and consent of hardcore party hardliners, have created a ‘Berlin Wall’ division that has polarized this nation. The combatants on both sides of this wall have dug in and will do just about anything to see their sides win. It is no longer about country. To make the other side look bad, one of the primary strategies has been the blame game, and both are often guilty of everything of which they accuse the other. There is no doubt that there are good, honest people in both mass parties that have governed Belize. Mind you, they are few and far between and most of the time they have not made that difference that the people so yearn for.

Instead, the lunatics have taken over the asylum and those with the worst track records for dishonesty, corruption, nepotism and the lowest moral character have risen to the top – to the levels of leadership and influence. I am not a political pundit, a political insider or one to make predictions on the next coming General Elections, but if I were to guess I would say that the dark cloud following the Barrow administration is the same one that was following the Musa administration as that ship was sinking in 2008.

So, what are we to look out for if the People United Party were to win? Will there be a continuation of this downward spiral? The scandalous development with this administration that was playing out in the State of Utah and in Belize over the last couple of days represents broken dreams and shattered expectations, not for the United Democratic Party, but more so for the people of Belize, since we were all convinced in 2008 that the days of mass unadulterated corruption were over. The same people who believed that once we got rid of the Musa-Fonseca administration life would be different and better, are left with only hope that the next administration will not do the same. Land reform, better education and healthcare, improved standard of living, equal opportunities, free this and free that – the list of promises was probably longer than Santa Claus’ Christmas list, and yet we have seen just about the same. Today the nation of Belize finds itself at its lowest and all it will take is good people to break down the walls. This will not be easy because the politicians and those in positions of influence have ensured that these walls are rooted, with strong foundations and wide and high enough that they are hard to breach.

It’s all about the people!!!!

* * * *

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Billionaire’s Yacht Tears Up The Reef – Will Pay Fines Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW – The Reporter has confirmed that Hedge Fund billionaire Daniel Loeb has agreed to...
  • Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Missing Elderly Fisherman Found Dead Friday, Feb. 14th. 2020 – The search for Enrique Castellanos ended early this morning with the discovery of his body, which was found floating in...
  • All About The People The Never-Ending Game By: Neri O. Briceño At 10:45pm on November 9th, 1989 the Berlin Wall which was the physical separation that divided East and West Germany came crumbling down....
  • Lobster Season Closed: Don’t Harvest Lobsters, The Fines Are Huge Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 – The Fisheries Department has informed fishers and the public that the lobster season will be closed on February 15th and it will remain closed until...
  • Charges Dropped: Against Suspected ‘Drug-Plane Mules’ Charges Dropped: Against Suspected ‘Drug-Plane Mules’ Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 – trial for the sensational drug bust in September 2018 which yielded $14 million dollars of cocaine and led to...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.