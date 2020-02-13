Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Rodwell Arzu Apprehended In Puerto Cortes, Honduras

February 13
15:04 2020
Thursday, Feb. 13th. 2020 –

A Puerto Cortes, Honduras media house is reporting the capture of Rodwell Arzu, 38. Arzu has been on the run from Police since July 30, 2019, when he shot and killed Geraldine Flowers at her home in the New Site area of Dangriga.

Arzu reportedly went to the house and found another man there who was allegedly a family member of Flowers. Arzu reportedly shot and killed Flowers and savagely chopped and stabbed the other man in the home.

