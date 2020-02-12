Emergency Meeting In Belmopan: Cabinet & Standard Bearers

UPDATE # 4: Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – 1.30pm

UPDATE # 3: Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – 12.30pm

UPDATE # 2: Wednesday, Feb. 12th. 2020 – 10.00am

The media is camped outside the Administration Building in Belmopan where all area representatives and standard bearers of the UDP are gathered in an emergency session. The fate of John Saldivar, leader elect of the UDP, will be decided in this meeting.

UPDATE # 1: Tuesday, Feb. 11th. 2020 – 10.00pm

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has reportedly called an emergency Cabinet meeting in Belmopan, Wednesday. In the wake of major revelations in the bribery allegations made against UDP leader elect John Saldivar, it is believed that an attempt will be made to fire Saldivar from Cabinet.

