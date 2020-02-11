Tough Break For Finnegan, Scotia Bank Says, ‘Protecting It’s Reputation’

Tuesday, Feb. 11th. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed that Scotiabank Belize Limited is in the process of closing accounts held at its institution in the name of senior U.D.P. Minister Michael Finnegan and the U.D.P. Mesopotamia office.

A source in the banking industry has stated that the bank, with headquarters abroad governed by strict financial regulations, is taking steps to protect itself from the risk associated with accounts that may show ‘questionable’ transactions. That source has indicated that the Hon. Finnegan is not the only person with accounts at the bank who has received such a letter.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. Read more in this Friday’s Newspaper

