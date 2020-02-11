Tuesday, Feb. 11th. 2020 –

Late last week, a picture surfaced which showed known Belmopan affiliates of Minister John Saldivar, Mayor Khalid Belisle, Douglas Grant and Jason Neal along with Lev Dermen and Jacob Kingston posing on the tarmac of the PGIA beside a private jet.

In an almost immediate release, Mayor Belisle claimed that Dermen and Kingston presented themselves as businessmen and he met with them that once before they left the country. He says he never met them again.

The Reporter has obtained another photograph which suggests that there is more to that story. This one shows Belisle and Minister Saldivar along with Kingston, Dermen and two other men.

