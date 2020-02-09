Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Prime Minister Delivers Keynote Address At UDP Convention

February 09, 2020


February 09
12:21 2020


In his keynote address a few minutes ago at the UDP Leadership Convention, Prime Minister Dean Barrow reminisced on his political journey with the UDP. He said that he brings to a close almost 40 years in politics today – half of which he has spent as the Leader of the UDP.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my existence to have served the United Democratic Party and Belize,” he said. “And to have been leader for two decades was a joy beyond compare.”

Mr Barrow thanked his party supporters throughout the years, referring to the UDP being in opposition as “a rough ten years.”

Mr Barrow said that today’s event is more than celebratory. It is also to sound an alarm to attempt for a fourth UDP victory at the election polls later this year. It is to issue “a call to arms to begin a new march…a drive that will further and indelibly emblazon our name in the annals of Belize’s history,” he said.

Following lunch break, the 570 delegates will begin the process of voting for their new leader and for the executive member of their choice vying for the vacant seats. Earlier, Attorney General Senator Michael Peyrefitte was sworn in as the UDP’s new Chairman.

