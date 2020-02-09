Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MoE Says Med Schools Are Legit

February 09
12:55 2020
Belize City, February 4, 2020

The Ministry of Education has verified that two medical schools operating in Belize, the Columbus Central University in Ladyville and the Washington University of Health and Science in San Pedro Town, are totally legal as far as Belize is concerned.

Minister of Education Hon. Patrick Faber has declared that he knows of no illegal practices by these two schools, and that as far as he is concerned, “both schools are properly chartered here in Belize…When we are able to check on them, they are providing the services that they say they are providing.”

The two institutions have come under scrutiny by Indian authorities, after allegations surfaced that they do not have adequate infrastructure to teach medicine. When the reports first surfaced a month ago, a check with the Honorary Consul for India in Belize revealed that he had heard nothing like that from the Government of India.

But a further check with the Embassy of India in Mexico City produced confirmation of the first report. The Second Secretary N. Sivan at the Embassy responded that the Medical Council of India has de-listed these two medical universities. He said there have been some complaints that “they do not have full facilities required to teach medicine properly.” The complaints obviously concerned the Embassy, which did its due diligence. Sivan went on to say that other irregularities which have been reported “against the two Universities are also being looked into.”

Minister Faber said the Indian government has certainly not sent any official communication of any such thing to the Government of Belize or to his ministry. He said he had heard the same rumours of de-listing. He said students sometimes make complaints when they return home. He explained that the two schools are rivals here in Belize, and he went on to speculate that perhaps the rumours were caused by paid mercenaries who criticize schools to create mischief, and perhaps this mischief extended as far as the Embassy in Mexico, and later on to the Indian government.

Elsewhere, reports on the Washington University of Health and Science in San Pedro have been positive, with at least three Belizean students completing their pre-med studies at W.U.H.S., prior to going on to complete their studies in clinical medicine at affiliated hospitals in the United States.

