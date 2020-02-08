Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor

The Belize City Swing Bridge is in a state of disrepair and still needs urgent attention, according to City Mayor, Bernard Wagner. Wagner, who had a working breakfast with the press late last week, said that while repairs done a few months ago on the bridge had surpassed $100,000 in costs, there is need in the immediate future for more repairs, and in the long-term for a replacement. Wagner also blamed the Central Government and the Ministry of Works for neglecting what it says is its responsibility of maintaining the bridge under Capital Projects in the national budget.

“That bridge is in a dire straits of disrepair. It needs urgent attention. Again, we believe at the Council that it has to be a collaborative effort from the Council and Central Government and other NGO’s and IDB. This is a good project for the IDB…How can you be talking about downtown rejuvenation, have all these projects lined up for downtown rejuvenation but have nothing in there to rejuvenate the Swing-Bridge? That is an area that we are looking at very closely to ensure that the main thing is that the safety of the residents is always at the forefront of any decision that we make.”

The Mayor said that there are people who want to keep the bridge because of its historical significance, but there are also others who want a new bridge. He said that whatever the next move is with regard to the Swing Bridge, nothing can happen without funding and he will be pursuing all avenues, including collaboration with the Government to seek funding for assistance with that project. He said that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has indicated that it will look at a design for a new bridge

Meanwhile, neither the Belcan Bridge nor the Belchina Bridge are able to function properly mechanically. City Councillor for Works, Albert Vaughan said he will ask the Ministry of Works’ Engineer, Lennox Bradley to inspect the City’s three main bridges.

