Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge

Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge
February 08
10:04 2020
Print This Article

Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge

Police Constable Nadir Mendoza, 23, was granted bail of $10,000 plus two sureties of the same amount on Friday, for a charge of Robbery.

Mendoza, who is also on interdiction from Police duties until an independent Police tribunal is completed, was granted bail on condition that: he reports to the Queen Street Police Station every Friday; and that he shows up at his next Court hearing at the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on March 25th.

The charge against him stems from an incident in December of 2019 when two men on a motorcyce robbed a Mennonite couple as they rode on a horse and carriage on the George Price Highway.

Mendoza also has another case pending – that one regarding the theft of three firearms from the Police Department.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions No Coronavirus Travelers At P.G.I.A – Just MOH Precautions Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The following is the latest press release from the Ministry of Health on its vigilance and...
  • American National Found Dead In San Ignacio Home Saturday, Feb. 8th. 2020 – The Reporter is awaiting details of the reported murder of American national, Ariana Jones. The San Ignacio resident was reportedly found murdered last night in...
  • Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor Swing Bridge in Disrepair, Says Mayor The Belize City Swing Bridge is in a state of disrepair and still needs urgent attention, according to City Mayor, Bernard Wagner. Wagner, who...
  • Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway Two People Died: In RTA On Southern Highway A man and a woman reportedly died in a traffic accident sometime around 6:00am this morning on the Southern Highway. The victims...
  • Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge Police Constable Nadir Mendoza, 23, was granted bail of $10,000 plus two sureties of the same amount on Friday, for a charge of Robbery....
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.