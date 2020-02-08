Policeman Gets Bail For Robbery Charge

Police Constable Nadir Mendoza, 23, was granted bail of $10,000 plus two sureties of the same amount on Friday, for a charge of Robbery.

Mendoza, who is also on interdiction from Police duties until an independent Police tribunal is completed, was granted bail on condition that: he reports to the Queen Street Police Station every Friday; and that he shows up at his next Court hearing at the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court on March 25th.

The charge against him stems from an incident in December of 2019 when two men on a motorcyce robbed a Mennonite couple as they rode on a horse and carriage on the George Price Highway.

Mendoza also has another case pending – that one regarding the theft of three firearms from the Police Department.

