Police Charge Shane Bennett for Anthony Parks’ Murder

Friday, Feb. 7th. 2020 –

Police have arrested and charged Shane Bennett, 33, of Independence Village for the murder of Anthony Parks.

Parks, 37, was shot four times as he sat on his verandah in the village on January 22. He died on Sunday.

