Lord Ashcroft Applies To Join Redistricting Case

February 07
20:12 2020
The redistricting case before Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin took an interesting twist today, when Andrew Marshalleck, Attorney for Lord Michael Ashcroft presented an application to the Court to be allowed to join the Belize Peace Movement and other interested parties who are before the Court with the case.

Today was scheduled to have disclosure of evidence and other documents; but that process was delayed by the filing of the application on behalf of Ashcroft.

The Belize Peace Movement had filed a motion before the Court from last year to ask the Court to look at Belize’s uneven electoral divisions, as well as the last time a redistricting exercise was conducted.

The plaintiffs say that a redistricting exercise is long overdue and that it needs to be done before this year’s General Elections.

There have been people who have questioned Lord Ashcroft’s motives, and Attorney for the applicants, Arthur Saldivar, told reporters that his clients share in that position.

But Marshalleck told the media today that what people should be concerned about is not the personality wanting to join the applicants but the matter which he is seeking to be addressed.

Chief Justice Benjamin will hear the application on February 17 and will decide whether or not Ashcroft will be allowed to be a party in the case.

