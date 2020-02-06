Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Mystery Plane #5 – Suspected Drug Plane Landing In Southern Belize

Mystery Plane #5 – Suspected Drug Plane Landing In Southern Belize
February 06
07:56 2020
Print This Article

Mystery Plane #5 – Suspected Drug Plane Landing In Southern Belize

Thursday, Feb. 6th. 2020 –

So far, since the beginning of 2020, this is the 5th. suspected drug plane or (Jet) to land in Belize, and the choice of landing in the southern part of the country is a puzzling change to law enforcement, since the locations of the landings are no-where near the border with Mexico or Guatemala.

This morning February 6th. Belize Defense Force personnel and the Police are on the scene of another crispy plane (burnt to a crisp), which can remove all evidence of the presence of illicit drugs. The plane is near Monkey River Town, an area that is not too far from another recent suspected drug plane, which was found on January 26th.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

Popular News

Body Found At Sea Is Identified ?
2 Men Arrested/Charged For Separate Murders In Concepcion
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.