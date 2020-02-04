3 Brothers Remanded To Prison For Being In A Gang
February 04
21:56 2020
Tuesday, Feb. 4th. 2020 –
Police have arrested and charged brothers Ellis Meighan, 27, Shaquille Meighan, 23 and Tyrone Meighan, 26 for Being the Member of a Gang. The men from Banak Street are accused of being members of the Ghost Town Crips. All three pleaded not guilty and have been remanded until March 24, 2020.
