2 Men Arrested/Charged For Separate Murders In Concepcion

Jesus Monteroso, 20, Belizean of Paraiso Village, Corozal District has been charged for the murder of Daniel Cano, 34, which occurred after midnight on Sunday in Concepcion, Corozal. Cano and Monteroso were socializing at a house when they allegedly became involved in a fight over a woman. Cano was stabbed multiple times to the body and died shortly after while undergoing treatment at the Corozal Community Hospital.

* * * *

Corozal Police have also arrested and charged Diego Onorio Correa, 35, unemployed of Libertad Village for the murder of Juan Mendez, 37, which occurred on Sunday morning in Concepcion Village, Corozal. Mendez had allegedly intervened in a fight between his brother and Correa, during which he was fatally stabbed.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

Popular News