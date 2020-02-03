R.T.A At Mile 7 On The Northern Hwy.

UPDATE: Monday, Feb 3rd. 2020 – 12 noon –

Information from first-responders on the scene and a review of various video footage indicate that there were no serious injuries of any of the passengers. The chartered bus overturned onto the drivers-side, and the (medical-students) passengers were able to escape through the top escape hatch.

Monday, Feb. 3rd. 2020 – 9.00am

The Reporter has learned of a road traffic accident near mile 7 on the Phillip Goldson Highway that resulted in an overturned bus. We understand that the bus was transporting medical students, who are currently getting medical attention for sustained injuries.

