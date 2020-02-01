Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

VIDEO: Serious Beat-Down Near Old Belize On Western Hwy.

VIDEO: Serious Beat-Down Near Old Belize On Western Hwy.
February 01
14:23 2020
Print This Article

VIDEO: Serious Beat-Down Near Old Belize On Western Hwy.

Saturday, Feb. 1st. 2020 –

Police have set up strategic checkpoints in an attempt to detain the three men seen here savagely beating another man at the entrance of Old Belize on the George Price Highway this morning. We are in the process of verifying the victim’s name and his condition at this time.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

More Popular News

CORONAVIRUS Not In BELIZE? MoH Examines Flu Cases in Corozal
Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin Says P.M’s Action Were Unconstitutional
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.