Cotton Tree villager Omar Ibanez, 25, has been charged for firearm-related offenses for attempting to smuggle a large cache of firearms and ammunitions into Belize, presumably from Guatemala.

On Saturday, January 25th, cops caught Ibanez with five 9mm pistols and 400 rounds of 9mm ammunition. He was taken into custody, cautioned and charged with the offense of possession of firearms and ammunition without a license as well as the illicit trafficking of firearms.

Around 9:30 p.m., acting on intelligence received Police officers from the San Ignacio formation set up a vehicular checkpoint at the Red Creek booth. Soon enough Ibanez, driving a green Toyota Corolla from the direction of San Ignacio, drove up to the checkpoint.

Officers, who had already gotten credible information from their Benque Viejo counterparts, informed Ibanez that a thorough search of his vehicle was going to be conducted. Inside the bumper of the vehicle, cops found five 9mm pistol and nine boxes of ammunition.

Commenting on the case on Monday, Head of the National Crimes Investigations Branch, ACP Joseph Myvett confirmed that Ibanez was traveling alone at the time of the search and seizure. Myvett also explained that authorities are working along with Interpol to trace the origins of the weapons. So far one of the weapons has been traced back to Guatemala and was reported stolen from that municipality in 2017.

Cops are also checking into Ibanez’s background to ascertain whether he is affiliated with any street gang or other criminal organization.

