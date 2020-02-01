Body Found At Sea Is Identified ?
Saturday, Feb. 1st. 2020 –
The Coast Guard has confirmed to the Reporter that a body was found in the sea near Bannister Caye. They are currently en route to retrieve the body. While the Coast Guard has no further information to offer until the body is recovered, sources say that it is believed to be the body of Khris Gentle, reported missing on Thursday, January 30.
Gentle reportedly went out on a fishing trip with a man, who returned to Belize saying that Gentle stayed out on Austine Bogue (an island 9 miles from the mainland) to fish. We’ll keep following this story.
