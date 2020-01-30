U.S Media Covering The Lev Dermen Case: Kingston Says Saldivar Received Money

Wednesday Jan. 30th. 2020 –

The name of Minister John Saldivar has been called by the foreign media covering the trial of Lev Dermen and others accused of perpetrating a $500M fraud. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, "Jacob Kingston also is expected to testify about how he and Dermen bribed a Belize security minister named John Saldivar.

According to documents released before the trial and discussion from lawyers during a Jan. 13 hearing, Jacob Kingston will testify Dermen was making cash payments to Saldivar and that Jacob Kingston later took over making those payments.

reporter.bz caution Note: The contents of the newspaper article in ‘The Salt Lake City Tribune’ online, may change, and the paragraph that references the “quote” indicated below may or may not be found in said article if it is revised.

Salt Lake City Tribune ” quote”

According to documents released before the trial and discussion from lawyers during a Jan. 13 hearing, Jacob Kingston will testify Dermen was making cash payments to Saldivar and that Jacob Kingston later took over making those payments.

That information has already impacted politics in Belize. According to news outlets there, Saldivar has denied wrongdoing, but the Central American country's main opposition party has called on the prime minister to fire him."

That information has already impacted politics in Belize. According to news outlets there, Saldivar has denied wrongdoing, but the Central American country’s main opposition party has called on the prime minister to fire him.” – end quote-

That quote has a link that referenced ‘According to news outlets there’ with a link to breakingbelizenews.com, which is not a traditional or respected news outlet in Belize.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

. . . . . . . .

