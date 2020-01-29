PSA: AGRI-SHOW Will Be All About Innovation & Technology

Public Service Announcement

Wednesday, Jan. 29th. 2020 –

This years Agricultural Show will be all about utilizing new Innovations and Technology to enhance productivity, quality and food safety, so says the National Agricultural Trade Show Committee.

National Agriculture and Trade Show 2020

The National Agriculture and Trade Show (NATS) Committee under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, The Environment, Sustainable Development and Immigration hereby informs the public that the National Agriculture and Trade Show will be held on May 1, 2 and 3, 2020 under the theme: Innovations in Technology – Driving a Climate Resilient and Competitive Agriculture and Food Sector. This will be the 50th anniversary of this prestigious event at the National Agriculture and Trade Showgrounds.

Preparation of the grounds is currently underway and the committee advises that the reservation and sale of concession stands, food stalls, open spots and commercial booths will commence on Monday, February 3, 2020. As is customary, right of first refusal will be granted to 2019 leaseholders, and as such, those vendors will have until Tuesday, February 21, 2020, to confirm their desire to re-establish their booth leases by contacting NATS Headquarters. This preference exists EXCEPT where there was a reconfiguration of the grounds and/or removal of booths, in which case that space is no longer available for rental.

Effective Monday, February 24, 2020, potential new vendors or those wishing to relocate to a new location will be invited to do so by visiting the National Agriculture and Trade Show Headquarters located on the showgrounds to view available spaces and complete the necessary transactions, if so desired. During the grace period above granted to existing leases holders, new vendors may contact NATS headquarters to register their interest in spaces that may become available.

Vendors with down payments will have until Friday, April 3, 2020, to complete their payments after which that deposit will become non-refundable.

For more information, please contact:

National Agriculture and Trade Show (NATS) HeadquartersNATS Grounds Belmopan, Cayo District

Telephone: 623-060 or 6822-264

Email: nats@agriculture.gov.bz

WhatsApp Available

