Delbert Alvarez Shot & Killed At His Home
January 29
10:03 2020
Delbert Alvarez Shot & Killed At His Home
Wednesday, Jan. 29th. 2020 –
A man was murdered last night on Cumberbatch Street in Belize City. According to reports, Police were called to a green bungalow house where they found the body of a man identified as Delbert Alvarez on the verandah. Sources say Alvarez was on the verandah around 8:15pm when he was approached by a gunman who fired at him, hitting him multiple times.
. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This