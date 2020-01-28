VIDEO: School Girl Badly Beaten By Street Woman
January 28
09:46 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 28th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW –
A very disturbing video has been obtained by the REPORTER, which shows a school-girl being badly beaten by another woman. The child being beaten is in her school uniform and is either on her way to school or coming from school.
Police sources have confirmed to the Reporter that they are looking for the girl seen in this video beating another girl. Those sources say that when found she will be arrested and charged.
