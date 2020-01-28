Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

VIDEO: School Girl Badly Beaten By Street Woman

VIDEO: School Girl Badly Beaten By Street Woman
January 28
09:46 2020
Print This Article

VIDEO: School Girl Badly Beaten By Street Woman

Tuesday, Jan. 28th. 2020 – VIDEO BELOW

A very disturbing video has been obtained by the REPORTER, which shows a school-girl being badly beaten by another woman. The child being beaten is in her school uniform and is either on her way to school or coming from school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources have confirmed to the Reporter that they are looking for the girl seen in this video beating another girl. Those sources say that when found she will be arrested and charged.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

The Lev Aslan Dermen Case Continues
San Pedro Shines With an Evening of Classical Music
click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.