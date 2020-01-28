Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Belize’s NEMO Issues All-CLEAR, No Tsunami For Belize After 7.7 Earthquake

January 28
16:34 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 28th. 2020 –

NEMO has issued the ALL CLEAR at 3:05pm. There is no longer a Tsunami threat to the coast of Belize.

Update: The USGS and upgraded the earthquake which occurred in the ocean between Cuba and Jamaica of Cuba as a magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

The Government of Jamaica has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for the coastal areas of the country. A tsunami warning means that hazardous waves of 3 feet or greater is expected within the next hour. All residents should seek higher ground immediately.

The quake happened at 2.10pm. Jamaica Time, and was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

reporter.bz NOTE: Jamaica time is 1 hour ahead of Belize time.

