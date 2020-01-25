ENOUGH…Says PUP Leader

In an interview this afternoon, PUP leader John Briceño attempted to turn up the heat under Prime Minister Dean Barrow, following the naming of Minister of National Security John Saldivar in official court documents which will be introduced in the upcoming trial of alleged fraudster, Armenian-American Levon Dermen. That trial is scheduled to start on January 27th, and includes an exhibit entitled ‘Text messages between Jacob Kingston and John Saldivar.’

“The Prime Minister needs to act, and to act now, and stop defending all the wrongdoing that has happened under the most corrupt government this country has ever seen in its history,” stated Briceño. The PUP leader further called on the Prime Minister to fire Saldivar from Cabinet, and called on Saldivar to ‘for the first time’ do the right thing and resign as the representative of the people of Belmopan.

The PUP has maintained that if the Prime Minister is interested in getting evidence of the alleged corruption against two persons in his administration, they need only contact the US and make an official request.

“All he needs to do is call the Charge in the US Embassy. But if he doesn’t want to do that, I am going to be more helpful to him. He can ask the head of the FIU to contact the Justice Department in Utah, saying that it is part of a local investigation. I am going to make it even easier for the Prime Minister. The name of the person at the Justice Department is John H. Huber. That’s the name that they need to contact to get the information. I am going to be even more helpful to the Prime Minister, since he claims that he doesn’t know all the information and is ignorant of the facts,” Briceño asserted today.

In a release issued this evening, the Office of the Prime Minister responded, stating that with reference to “the assertion made by the Opposition that the Prime Minister can get from the U.S. Embassy revelatory material pertaining to the Dermen trial even before such material is placed on the public record – the Prime Minister spoke with the U.S. Charge d’ Affaires, who has now publicly made clear that the U.S. Embassy can do no such thing.”

In his interview, Briceño took clear shots at not only the Prime Minister, but also the Attorney-General. “The thing is that the proverbial noose is tightening around the neck of John Saldivar and also around the neck of the Prime Minister who continues to try to defend him. Oh and of course, the Prime Minister’s mini-me, the Attorney-General. The Prime Minister well knows what has happened, and once again he is trying to cover up. That is what he has been doing from day one.”

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This