DANGRIGA BUSINESSMAN MURDERED

Saturday, 25 January 2020 –

A shooting on Melinda Road in the Wagierale area of Dangriga Town on Friday night has resulted in the death of businessman Darrel Bermudez, 32.

Bermudez was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital after 6:20 p.m. on Friday, January 24th with what appeared to be three gunshots wounds to the head, two to his back and another to his right lower thigh. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police sources say that Bermudez was inside his business establishment – ‘Hide and Seek – attending to a customer when an individual walked up, stood on the front veranda and fired multiple gunshots at him.

When Police arrived on the scene they found Bermudez lying face up on the floor.

One family member told the Reporter that when she heard the shots rang out she ran towards the establishment, but never expected to find her cousin lying on the floor fighting for his life. She says that the family is puzzled as to why Bermudez was targeted or by whom since it did not appear to be a case of robbery.

Witnesses also told the Reporter that they saw two gunmen fleeing from the scene on bicycles. Police say that there are no suspects but that the investigation is ongoing. Investigators have also confiscated a bicycle left behind after the shooting.

