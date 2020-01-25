Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Alison Mackenzie Feared Dead Official Search Called Off

Alison Mackenzie Feared Dead Official Search Called Off
January 25
10:29 2020
Print This Article

Alison Mackenzie Feared Dead Official Search Called Off

The search for missing American tourist Alison Mackenzie, 43, was called off Wednesday after search efforts that spanned almost five days and miles of sea yielded nothing – not even a clue – as to what might have happened to her. She disappeared under mysterious circumstances from Rendezvous Caye, a four-acre island some 21 miles east of Belize City, while camping last week Friday night with a group of people. But while the local authorities have given up on the search for her, the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has offered assistance in investigating the mysterious disappearance of the mother of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie was part of a 22-member camping entourage that left Caye Caulker on Friday evening on a Ragamuffin Tours boat for the tiny island. By all accounts, she was friendly and assisted other passengers on the trip, but things became eerily confusing later between Friday night and Saturday morning, when there seems to have been conflicting reports of the time she was last seen alive as well as her demeanor when she was last seen.

Coast Guard Operations Officer Lieutenant Roque Canul said that the information they got was that Mackenzie was acting in an “erratic” manner when she was last spotted on Friday night, and Police also said they gathered that she appeared to be “intoxicated.” But Mackenzie’s family have insisted that one of the crew members saw Mackenzie walking alone on the beach around 2:30 Saturday morning and that crew member walked her back to her tent.

Mackenzie’s boyfriend, musician Paige Roth, who was with her on the tour reported that she was nowhere to be found when he woke up around 6:30 Saturday morning. Her personal belongings were right where she had left them when she first arrived on the island. The Mackenzie family do not suspect him of being involved in her disappearance as they say he is as devastated by her going missing as they are.

The couple had been in Belize since last month and would have been here until May, vacationing and considering to invest in real estate business here, after Mackenzie lost her father and stepfather last year and the deaths had taken a serious toll on her emotionally.

Between Saturday and Tuesday, the Coast Guard Service had extended their search as far as Middle Long Caye and by Wednesday to Alligator Caye with no clues, and nothing appeared suspicious on the small island either. Mackenzie’s disappearance has left law enforcement authorities to assume that she had gone back out after the crew member took her to her tent and she might have slipped into the sea and drifted out.

The Mackenzie family members had travelled to Belize to conduct their own search and were also asking for assistance in locating her. Police Commissioner Chester Williams has welcomed the FBI’s offer to help in the investigations.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • BWS Doubles Water Supply on Ambergris Caye BWS Doubles Water Supply on Ambergris Caye The Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) has purchased a new reverse osmosis treatment plant on Ambergris Caye, capable of producing 600,000 gallons of...
  • Woman Dedicates Her Life to Rescuing Dogs Woman Dedicates Her Life to Rescuing Dogs It is not a common occurrence to find someone who dedicates all their time to caring for the dogs that they rescued from...
  • SALDIVAR NAMED! PM Says Still Not Enough SALDIVAR NAMED! PM Says Still Not Enough As he continues to campaign across the country, attempting to convince UDP delegates that he is the best choice for leader of the...
  • PM To Longsworth: You’re Fired! PM To Longsworth: You’re Fired! Belize’s Consul-General to the United Nations (UN), Herman Longsworth has been instructed to wrap up his affairs at the Consulate and hand over by February...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.