Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. 2020 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that former UDP Minister Herman Longsworth has been removed from his posting as Honorary Consul to New York. Details at this point are scarce, but indications are that he has been given until the end of the month to wrap up his affairs.

Longsworth was alleged to have misappropriated monies while he was Minister of State with responsibility for sports. Other names, including that of Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber, have also been called in that Auditor-General’s report just tabled this past Friday in the House of Representatives.

