Another Drug Plane ??? – Deep in Belize’s Territory

January 22
10:05 2020
Wednesday, Jan 22nd. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that a suspicious plane landed somewhere between Guinea Grass Village and Crooked Tree this morning.  Police sources are combing the area and we will have an update as the information becomes available.

There are several villages in the area, including ShipYard, San Felipe and the Heinrich Elias area. The plane landed on a dirt road south of the village of Guinea Grass, which is many miles from the Belize-Mexico border.

