'Who or What' Is Harming The Pelicans

‘Who or What’ Is Harming The Pelicans
January 21
13:43 2020
‘Who or What’ Is Harming The Pelicans

Tuesday, Jan 21st. 2020 –

Twice yesterday we received calls about pelicans with horribly broken wings. Both birds had their right wings broken with the bones completely exposed, and although they had close to identical injuries, both came from different areas of the island. The cause of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Belize Bird Rescue has coincidentally received numerous reports very similar to these from all over the country. If you suspect a bird is in need of assistance, you can call them on 610-0400 at any time.

