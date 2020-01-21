Violators Of Nassau Grouper Regulation Will Face Hefty Fines
Tuesday, Jan. 21st 2020 –
A joint operation between Dangriga Police and the Fisheries Department has led to the discovery of over 400 pounds of Nassau grouper. The bust was made on a property in Dangriga. While no one was found in the area, Fisheries personnel say that they are seeking one individual for questioning. Depending on the outcome of the case, that individual can face up to $4,000 in fines and penalties. The season to fish for Nassau Groupers closes from December 1st to March 31st, to allow for spawning. Today’s find will be donated to local feeding programs.
The prized Nassau Grouper is protected during the spawning season of December 1st. to March 31st.
The ‘Regulation Act / Law’ states:
Regulation 3 (1) No person shall take in the waters of Belize, buy, sell or have in his possession any Nassau Grouper between the 1st December and the 31st March, inclusive, in any year