Darrell Duran Shot On Arlington Dr. In Belize City

Tuesday, Jan 21st. 2020 –

A man is listed in stable condition at the KHMH after he was shot last night. At 7:40pm Police were called to the KHMH where they saw Darrell Duran, 25, with a gunshot wound to the hand. According to information received, Duran was walking on Arlington Drive when he was approached by a man who fired at him, hitting him once. Police are investigating.

