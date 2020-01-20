Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Minister Edmond Castro: In Road Traffic Accident

Minister Edmond Castro: In Road Traffic Accident
January 20
16:05 2020
Print This Article

Minister Edmond Castro: In Road Traffic Accident

Monday, Jan. 20th. 2020 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that Minister Edmond Castro was involved in a road traffic accident moments ago near the Police booth at Mile 3.5 on the George Price Highway. We are told that Castro, in his Range Rover, collided into a pickup. Sources say nobody was badly injured. We’ll keep following this story.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.