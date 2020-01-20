Minister Edmond Castro: In Road Traffic Accident

Monday, Jan. 20th. 2020 –

The Reporter has been able to confirm that Minister Edmond Castro was involved in a road traffic accident moments ago near the Police booth at Mile 3.5 on the George Price Highway. We are told that Castro, in his Range Rover, collided into a pickup. Sources say nobody was badly injured. We’ll keep following this story.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This