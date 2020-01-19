Several Persons Get Needed Wheelchairs From NGO’s

Sunday, Jan. 19th. 2020 – By Marion Ali –



A number of persons yesterday benefited from donations of motorized and manual wheelchairs, roll aids, walkers, and even battery replacements for their motorized chairs at the fifth annual joint Access Life/Belize Assembly for Persons Living with Diverse Ability (BAPDA) Belize Expo Tour and Fair yesterday in Roaring Creek, Cayo.

BAPDA President, Roxanne Marin informed the Reporter today that some of their members even received assorted items of footwear, pampers and pull ups.

The Access Life team is spearheaded by Leanne and Doug Goddard, who is a quadriplegic and BAPDA was founded several years ago by the late Mrs Eva Middleton.

