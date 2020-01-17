Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

San Pedro Resident Finds Portion of Old Soviet Spacecraft

January 17
2020
ON-Tuesday, 14 January 2020
David Campos, a maintenance worker at a resort several miles north of San Pedro Town stumbled upon a piece of history as he went about his work last week Saturday.

The washed up panel is believed to be a portion
of the Soyuz 40, whose final launching was from
the Baikonur Cosmodrome on May 14, 1981 – a
collaboration between the Soviet Union and
Romania, according to Wikipedia. Altogether,
there were nine spacial missions between 1978 and 1981.

This particular panel contained important lettering or coding and that was what helped Campos to discover that he actually has a piece of a spacecraft in his possession.

Campos told the Reporter that “at first I thought it was piece of a broken plane and I Googled the numbers…” and to his pleasant surprise, it was a historical piece he had in his possession. The piece measures 12 feet by 8 feet, has different kinds of controls on the inside and is very light in weight, which supports the reasoning that indeed it is the piece of a spacecraft.

Campos said that his research on space missions has revealed that sometimes the space-crafts fall back to the Earth in the Caribbean Sea some miles in front of Cuba.

And why this piece has just popped up in this hemisphere decades after the spacecraft was last launched is anyone’s guess, but Campos says the panel was probably wedged in deep waters until strong currents washed it this way. Campos is thinking of keeping the piece as a tourist attraction.

