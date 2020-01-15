PUP Leader Comments On Recent Scandal
January 15
16:52 2020
Following this morning’s press conference by Prime Minister Dean Barrow, the leader of the opposition PUP party leader John Briceno called on the Prime Minister to release of the names of the UDP ministers who are alleged to have taken bribes and for an investigation into the finances of these individuals, the party has now issued a statement speaking to these demands.
Linked News Article
ADVERTISEMENT
. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This