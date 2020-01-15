Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

David Cruz, ”Deuce” Charged For Murder Of Timroy Neal

David Cruz, ”Deuce” Charged For Murder Of Timroy Neal
January 15
11:50 2020
Print This Article

David Cruz, ”Deuce” Charged For Murder Of Timroy Neal

Wednesday, Jan 15th. 2020 –

The brazen and callus killing of Timroy Neal captured the attention of everyone who saw the news, because the crime that took places near the Roaring Creek Police Station.
Linked News Article

Roaring Creek resident David Cruz, 26, also known as ”Deuce” has been officially charged for the murder of Timroy Neal, 28, which occurred back in December 2019 outside an establishment in Roaring Creek Village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neal was gunned down execution-style and shot multiple times to his head by a gunman who rode up to the establishment on a motorcycle. Neal attempted to flee from his attacker but unfortunately slipped and fell and that was when the gunman caught up to him and at close range fired at least seven gunshots into his head, killing him instantly.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.