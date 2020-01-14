We Need Your HELP! Dara Makes Appeal To Feed Needy Children

Tuesday, Jan. 14th. 2020 –

Philanthropist, Joel “Dara” Robinson says that his feeding program for underprivileged primary school children is on “life support” and he is appealing to anyone and everyone to help him salvage what he says is a vert necessary social program which he has spearheaded for the last 13 years.

Robinson told the media candidly at lunch hour today

that the meat and food items he has in stock presently

can feed the 55 children for only another few days if

people do not step in to assist. He said that the assistance

he has once received has waned over recent years and that

if it weren’t for the fundraising efforts he conducts via concerts

and bicycle rides, the program would have long folded.

Kareem Musa, who is the Area Representative for Caribbean Shores where Robinson’s Dunn Street home and the feeding program take place, says that after having heard that the program has not been going well, he is obliged to reach out and assist.

Others are also welcome to help by calling or messaging Robinson at 623 3662. His program caters to children from four primary school within the area.

We will have the full story in this week’s printed edition of the Reporter.

