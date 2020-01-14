Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Resort Owner Facing Serious Rape Allegations

January 14
17:25 2020
Tuesday, Jan. 14th. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed that the owner of a popular resort located on the outskirts of Dangriga Town is currently in Police custody and is being investigated for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old housekeeper.

The Reporter was told that the incident is reported to have happened at the resort. Because this is a developing story not much information is available at this point, but we will continue to follow the story.

