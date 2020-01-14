Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Foreign Demons Corrupting Belize: Politicians Will Be Disgraced


January 14
08:24 2020


Tuesday Jan. 14th. 2029 –

There are allegations that two government officials, one a government Minister will be named in an upcoming trial of an Armenian man in Utah. According to documents, testimony will state that Armenian Lev Dermen, on trial for fraud, paid a government minister $25000 monthly between 2012 and 2016, and another official was paid via electronic transfer.

Late Monday evening Prime Minister Dean Barrow told the Reporter that “The documents call no names and appear to be a preliminary description of evidence to be led when a trial starts. If such evidence is led and names called, I will – as I always do – deal harshly with any proven official wrongdoer.”

