Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 –

In a scathing release issued today, the Christian Workers Union is calling on former CEO of the SSB Colin Young to ‘Bring Back the Prado.’ The release states that Christian Workers Union (CWU) Members at the Social Security Board (SSB) are extremely disturbed after learning last week that the former Chief Executive Officer departed with the luxury 2012 Toyota Prado, acquired for over $120,000.00 and assigned to him during his tenure.

The SSB Chairman sought to dismiss concerns about the sweet deal by stating the Board was contractually obliged to accept the exiting CEO’s $20,000.00 offer for the Prado, and in any case, the vehicle had depreciated to a “$0.00 value on SSB’s books.”

SSB Staff’s disgust and outrage were not appeased by these justifications, recalling the exiting CEO’s mantra about “best value for money in managing insured persons’ monies.”

The release asserts that the CEO’s exit package is a mockery of his ‘efforts’ to safeguard the people’s money, pointing out that the SSB will now need to purchase a new vehicle for his successor.

