FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED

Sunday, 12 January 2020

This afternoon Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that fugitive from justice Kendrick Longsworth, on the run after the brutal murder of a child, 3, and the beating of two others, had been captured in rural Belize. The Reporter confirmed shortly after that Longsworth had been found in Isabella Bank, in an area called Hendy Bank by locals. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/westrack-vid.mp4

By midday today, thanks to support from the public,

the bounty on Longsworth’s head was at $10,000, for

any information leading to his detention. This afternoon

Commissioner Williams posted a message to residents

of the Jungle, an area between Pickstock Street and

Victoria Street, warning them that it was common

knowledge that they were hiding Longsworth, and

that Police activity in the area would be ramped up.

Williams also warned that the penalty for hiding or aiding Longsworth would be imprisonment of five years, according to the Criminal Code of Belize.

As promised, Police ramped up activity in the area, and video footage captured as Police ran down Pickstock Street, reportedly in pursuit of a fleeing Longsworth. Local media chronicled the activities on Facebook, as residents railed at the Police for being unable to capture the fugitive.

Minutes after that coverage, Williams made the announcement via Facebook, and pictures circulated showing Longsworth in the back of a Police pickup.

It is expected that Longsworth will be charged for Murder shortly, and other charges arising from the alleged brutal beating of the two siblings of the murdered child.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This