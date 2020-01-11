Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

January 11
19:18 2020
POLICE HUNT FOR ACCUSED CHILD-KILLER

Saturday, 11 January 2020 –

The Belize Police Department is offering a reward of $1000 for any information on the whereabouts of Kendrick Longsworth, the Belize City resident believed to have brutally killed a child, 3, and beat two others on Friday evening in Belize City.

Official details have been scarce, but Police say that
around 6:00pm they were called to an apartment on
Lovely Lane, where they found the lifeless body of
one child, and two others who we are told had been
beaten with a blunt object, reportedly a hammer.
Both children were rushed to the KHMH, where we
are told they are listed in critical condition.
While there were also reports that the children were
sexually assaulted, there has been no official confirmation of that.

Longsworth, also known as ‘Hendy,’ was living with the mother of the three children, who sources say was not at home when the assault occurred. Those sources say that Longsworth had beat up the mother earlier that same day.

The heinous crime has resulted in a massive public outcry, and an intensive manhunt by the Police. A source in the Department says that they believe that Longsworth is still in Belize City, and is being harboured by somebody close to him.

