Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Monday, Jan. 13th. 2010 – Orange Walk resident Emil Escalante, 27, was buried around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at the Orange...
  • FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED Sunday, 12 January 2020 This afternoon Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that fugitive from justice Kendrick Longsworth, on the run after the brutal murder of...
  • Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ? Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ? Friday, Jan. 10th. 2020 – PART 1 There are many ways that an organization can vent their feelings about...
  • U.D.P Announces Nomination Of New Chairman U.D.P Announces Nomination Of New Chairman The United Democratic Party (U.D.P.) has announced that after both Senator Carla Barnett and John Castillo withdrew their candidacy for Chairman of the Party,...
  

Editorial: Sunday January 12th. 2020

Editorial: Sunday January 12th. 2020
January 11
21:36 2020
Print This Article

Editorial: Sunday January 12th. 2020

The United States and Iran, the country historically known as Persia, have been in a mutually hostile posture for almost 40 years, ever since the revolution which deposed the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a staunch US ally.

The Ayatollah Khamenei, who came to power after his exile in France, is determined to create a Shiite Islamic dynasty, an ambition which put him in open confrontation with Sunni Moslems who occupy Saudi Arabia and much of the Middle East. Ayatollah Khamenei also is determined to restore the grandeur of Persia and wants desperately to become a world nuclear power. But his religious intolerance, his animosity towards Israel and Saudi Arabia and his proselytizing zeal have marked him as a religious zealot.

The United States and much of Europe and Asia are of the view that nuclear weapons in the hands of the Ayatollah would lead to global catastrophe. Since he took power in 1980s the Ayatollah has built a formidable war machine in Iran, a standing army of 523,000, reserves of 1.3 million, and an armory of missiles. Iranians are also well advanced in computer technology and only recently carried out a cyber attack on Saudi Arabia which grounded 40,000 of the computers Saudis use to manage their vast oil fields. Khamenei also recently bombed Saudi oil fields using drones, disrupting some 10 percent of Saudi oil production, and an Iranian proxy attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad is what triggered the Trump response to assassinate the top military commander of Iran, Gen. Quassam Suleiman, who was on a visit to Baghdad last week.

Iran responded to this by hurling 15 armed missiles at military bases in Iraq, an attack which did not kill any Americans but was clearly an escalation which could have morphed into a open war between Iran and the United States.
Wiser heads in Washington prevailed with President Trump not to retaliate against Iran for the missile attack which failed, and so this weekend we are seeing an uneasy pause which is not even a truce, in events which five days ago seemed to be heading inexorably towards an explosive war in the Middle East.

Events in the Middle East may begin to affect us in Belize with the price of fuel, but an all-out war would almost certainly disrupt world oil supplies by putting key player Saudi Arabia out of business.

Events during the first week of the new year 2020 have shown us two realities which we may not have noticed before. The first is Iran’s expertise at cyber warfare and her ability to infect computer systems in other countries. The second is the long-armed reach of the United States which has demonstrated its ability to direct smart drone attacks at small moving targets in other countries.

What has not been demonstrated is a US capability to neutralize missile attacks on a large scale, and until this is demonstrated, people and countries will remain vulnerable to regimes like those of Ayotallah Khamenei.

* * *

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020 Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020 Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 – Foreign Minister, Wilfred “Sedi” Elrington who sat in for Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte at today’s opening...
  • Union To SSB: That Deal Is Too Sweet, Get That Prado Back Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 – In a scathing release issued today, the Christian Workers Union is calling on former CEO of the SSB Colin Young to ‘Bring Back the Prado.’...
  • Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Monday, Jan. 13th. 2010 – Orange Walk resident Emil Escalante, 27, was buried around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at the Orange...
  • FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED Sunday, 12 January 2020 This afternoon Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that fugitive from justice Kendrick Longsworth, on the run after the brutal murder of...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.