EARLY ELECTIONS? PUP SAYS THEY'RE READY

EARLY ELECTIONS? PUP SAYS THEY’RE READY
January 11
19:08 2020
EARLY ELECTIONS? PUP SAYS THEY’RE READY

Saturday, January 11, 2020

The question on the minds of most Belizeans right now is whether the United Democratic Party(UDP) will be calling an early General Elections, following their Leadership Convention scheduled for early next month, and whether the People’s United Party (PUP) will be ready if that happens.

Late this week that was the question posed to the Leader of the Opposition, John Briceño who stated that while Prime Minister Dean Barrow has been sending mixed signals on whether or not he will be stepping down anytime soon, the PUP is wasting no time in getting things together to secure a solid victory.

According to Briceño, whether elections are called now or a couple months away, he is confident that his party will be victorious. He explained that members of his party are in the process of putting together policies in relation to several matters and are expected to complete those by the ending of January. The Party is also organizing its constituencies countrywide and getting them ready for the possibility of an early election.

But the question remains – is the PUP financially able to match the machinery of the incumbent UDP. Briceño explained that while he and his party are aware that they will never be able to have a cash flow to match that of the UDP, they have managed to secure enough to mobilize their machinery for a victory lap.

”I do believe that our people are not easily bought. I think Belizeans have reached a point where they are already fed up. They have lost hope in this Government and have given them the opportunity to manage our affairs for twelve years, and today we have more poverty, we have more crime, more unemployment and our economy is in recession by every metric. Belize has not gone forward. It has gone backward, and people want hope and they see that in the PUP right now,” explained Briceño.

Briceño says that if his Party wins, he will be focusing on three of the most pressing issues which include corruption, crime, and the economy. If victorious, Briceño claimed that his Government will be a people-driven Government that will focus on improving lives by seeking to reduce poverty, improve the standard of living, increase salary and growing the economy.

